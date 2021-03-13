Stralman (lower body) will play in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Stralman is back in the lineup after missing the last four games. Prior to this injury, the 34-year-old averaged 20:32 of ice time per contest and produced eight points through 21 games. Markus Nutivaara will come out of the lineup with Stralman returning.