Panthers' Anton Stralman: Sets up game-tying goal

Stralman dished an assist and two hits in Monday's 5-4 win over the Wild.

Stralman set up Vincent Trocheck's goal at 15:52 of the third period. The helper snapped a seven-game drought for the Swedish blueliner, who now has 17 points in 48 games. That's a near-identical line to his production from last year -- Stralman has a good chance to surpass 20 points for the first time since 2016-17. He's added 68 blocked shots, 50 hits and 64 shots on goal this season.