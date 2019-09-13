Panthers' Anton Stralman: Skates at training camp
Stralman (lower body) is healthy and skating at training camp, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Stralman missed 35 games last season, including sitting out the first round of the playoffs with a lower-body injury. However, he has been rather injury-free prior to last season, skating in at least 73 games in five of his last six seasons. The 33-year-old joins the Panthers after spending five years with the Tampa Bay Lightning. At one point a steady offensive producer, Stralman has seen his point totals go down every season with the Lightning. His usefulness in fantasy is now safely behind him.
