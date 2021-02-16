Stralman scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 6-4 win over the Lightning.

The veteran blueliner picked up a helper on Aleksander Barkov's game-winner midway through the second period before firing home an insurance marker early in the third. The goal was Stralman's first of the season, not surprising for a player who hasn't scored more than five in a full campaign since 2015-16, and he now has five points through 13 games.