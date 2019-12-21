Panthers' Anton Stralman: Wide shot bounces in
Stralman scored his third goal of the season in a 7-4 win over the Stars on Friday.
Stralman's shot from the point was sailing far wide of the net when it bounced off the skate of Dallas's Roope Hintz and found the back of the net. He has three goals and 11 points with a minus-9 rating in 34 games.
