Niemi stopped 18 of 21 shots in relief of James Reimer on Thursday against the Blue Jackets.

Reimer has been pulled in back-to-back outings, but Neimi hasn't impressed in relief duty. The 31-year-old has give up five goals on 39 shots since arriving in Florida and will likely be sent to the AHL once Roberto Luongo (thumb) returns. Niemi's .822 save percentage split between Pittsburgh and Florida this season is evidence enough that he should avoided in most fantasy leagues.