Niemi was snagged off the waiver wire by the Panthers on Tuesday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

Niemi's time with Pittsburgh is officially over after three appearances in which he logged a horrendous 7.50 GAA and .797 save percentage. The 34-year-old narrowly avoids his first stint in the minors since 2008-09 and will instead head to Florida. The Panthers bringing in another netminder doesn't bode well for the long-term outlook for Roberto Luongo (thumb) who was injured, coincidentally, in a game against the Penguins.