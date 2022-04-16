Chiarot earned an assist, two blocked shots and two shots on goal in Friday's 6-1 win over the Jets.

Since he was traded from the Canadiens, Chiarot has posted six points, 27 hits, 27 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 12 contests. The 30-year-old has taken on a top-pairing role with Aaron Ekblad (lower body) on long-term injured reserve. Chiarot doesn't have the same kind of scoring upside, but he's enjoying a career year with 24 points in 66 contests overall while adding plenty of physicality.