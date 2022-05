Chiarot notched an assist, four hits, four blocked shots, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Capitals in Game 6.

Chiarot was held off the scoresheet in the first five games of this series. He ended that with the secondary helper on Carter Verhaeghe's series-clinching tally in overtime. To cover for the lack of offense, Chiarot's been solid with a plus-1 rating, 18 hits, 11 blocked shots and 13 shots on net.