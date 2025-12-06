Steeves scored twice in AHL Charlotte's 6-3 loss to Rochester on Friday.

Steeves has three goals and two assists over his last five games. The 23-year-old is in his second full professional season and has made some gains with 13 points through 18 outings for the Checkers this year. He had just 28 points in 60 regular-season appearances during 2024-25, followed by six points in 18 playoff contests. He's on the last year of his entry-level contract with the Panthers.