Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Collects assist in loss
Kiselevich was credited with a secondary assist during a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blackhawks on Saturday.
The assist is Kiselevich's fifth of the season. The first-season Russian has been steady on the third pairing for the Cats, but doesn't have enough points or good enough peripherals to be owned in anything outside the deepest fantasy leagues.
