Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Could hit ice next week
Kiselevich (upper body) has been advised that he can resume skating next week, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
While staying on the ice will help Kiselevich stay fit, he may not be able to join his teammates on the ice and absorb contact, which could keep him sidelined for a significant stint of time. What is clear is that the blueliner won't be in action against Tampa Bay for Opening Night on Saturday. In the Russian's stead, Jacob MacDonald could survive final cuts and make the 23-man roster.
