Kiselevich (jaw) is doubtful to play in Thursday's home opener, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The rookie continues to deal with the lasting effects of a jaw injury. If Keslevich does, in fact, miss Thursday's game, Jacob MacDonald and Alex Petrovic figure to comprise the team's third pairing. Prior to 2018-19, the 28-year-old had spent nine seasons playing in the KHL.