Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Doubtful for Thursday's home opener
Kiselevich (jaw) is doubtful to play in Thursday's home opener, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
The rookie continues to deal with the lasting effects of a jaw injury. If Keslevich does, in fact, miss Thursday's game, Jacob MacDonald and Alex Petrovic figure to comprise the team's third pairing. Prior to 2018-19, the 28-year-old had spent nine seasons playing in the KHL.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...