Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Draws back into lineup
Kiselevich recorded one hit, a blocked shot and two penalty minutes during a 5-1 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.
After a one-game absence, Kiselevich was back in the lineup for the Panthers as they were blown out by the Penguins. The third-pairing defenseman actually ended up skating 20 minutes in the game, a career-high, after head coach Bob Boughner sat Keith Yandle for the entire second half of the game.
