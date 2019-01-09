Kiselevich recorded one hit, a blocked shot and two penalty minutes during a 5-1 loss to the Penguins on Tuesday.

After a one-game absence, Kiselevich was back in the lineup for the Panthers as they were blown out by the Penguins. The third-pairing defenseman actually ended up skating 20 minutes in the game, a career-high, after head coach Bob Boughner sat Keith Yandle for the entire second half of the game.