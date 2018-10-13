Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Gearing up for NHL debut
Kiselevich will make his NHL debut Saturday evening against the Canucks, George Richards of The Athletic reports.
Kiselevich sustained a broken jaw in the final preseason game, but he'll tough it out and replace Jacob MacDonald, who will simply be a healthy scratch. Now 28 years old, Kiselevich has nine years of experience playing in the KHL. The left-shooting defenseman failed to score a goal with CSKA Moscow last season, but he did accumulate 16 helpers though 44 games.
