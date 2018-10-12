Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Inching closer to return
Kiselevich (jaw) was in a regular practice jersey on Friday and head coach Bob Boughner seemed to imply he would be in the lineup if Kiselevich himself was ready to go, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Kiselevich was impressive in preseason but broke his jaw during the Panthers' final game. Coach Boughner has had great things to say about the 28-year-old blueliner and he will likely take either Jacob MacDonald or Alex Petrovic's spot in the lineup if he is ready to go for Saturday's matchup versus the Canucks. This would be Kiselevich's debut in the NHL after spending his last nine seasons in the KHL.
