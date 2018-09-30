Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Leaves with injury
Kiselevich exited Saturday's game against the Lightning with an upper-body injury.
Though this injury was given the abstract "upper body" designation, right before he left the defenseman took a puck in the face. With a week off until the Panthers' next game, Kiselevich should have time to heal if nothing is broken.
