Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Not ruled out Saturday
Coach Bob Boughner wouldn't rule Kiselevich (jaw) out for Saturday's matchup with Tampa Bay, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Kiselevich appears to be ahead of schedule after taking the ice Wednesday sporting a full face shield to protect his broken jaw. Whenever the blueliner does return to the ice, he will likely need to play with the shield for a bit, but should have minimal impact on his game.
