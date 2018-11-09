Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Obtains second NHL point
Kiselevich assisted on the Panthers' second goal of the game during a 4-1 victory over the Oilers on Thursday.
Although Kiselevich has been a steady presence on the bottom pairing, the offense has yet to come for the first-year free agent out of Russia. This was his second point of the season, both assists, as he battles Mackenzie Weegar for a permanent starting spot as Mark Pysyk closes in on his return from injury.
