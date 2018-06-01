Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Signs NHL deal
Kiselevich agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Florida on Friday.
Considering Kiselevich's deal is a one-way contract, it appears he will be given every opportunity to secure a permanent spot on the Panthers' blue line during training camp. Alex Petrovic and MacKenzie Weegar will be restricted free agents July 1, which further opens the door for the 28-year-old Russian. Last season with CSKA Moscow, the defenseman failed to record a goal, but did notch 16 helpers in 44 outings. Kiselevich was also a member of the Olympic Athletes from Russia squad that won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
