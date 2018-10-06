Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Unfit to play Saturday
Kiselevich (jaw) will not be in Saturday's lineup versus the Lightning, Steve Goldstein of Fox Sports Florida reports.
Panthers coach Bob Boughner was holding out hope that the rookie defenseman would be fit to play in the opener, but apparently Kiselevich is still feeling the effects of his jaw injury. Jacob MacDonald and Alex Petrovic should comprise the third pair in the meantime.
