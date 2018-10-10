Panthers' Bogdan Kiselevich: Won't play Thursday
Kiselevich (jaw) has been ruled out of Thursday's home opener against Columbus, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
Coach Bob Boughner believes there's a chance Kiselevich will be ready to make his Panthers debut Saturday against Vancouver, but if not, he'll have to wait for Tuesday's matchup with the Flyers for his next opportunity to get into the lineup. The 28-year-old blueliner spent last season in the KHL, totaling 16 helpers in 44 games.
