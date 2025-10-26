Marchand provided an assist, fired two shots on goal and dished out three hits in Saturday's 3-0 shutout win over the Golden Knights.

Marchand picked up the lone helper on A.J. Greer's goal late in the third period. The 37-year-old Marchand now has points in each of his last three contests and continues to pace the Panthers in points with 11 tallies. After a down year of offensive production playing for a sub-par Boston offense for half of last season, he is helping pick up the slack for Florida while both Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin) serve significant injuries. Look for Marchand to contend for the 60-point mark once again, and if he hits it, Marchand would make it his 10th campaign with 60-plus tallies.