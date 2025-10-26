Panthers' Brad Marchand: Adds apple in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchand provided an assist, fired two shots on goal and dished out three hits in Saturday's 3-0 shutout win over the Golden Knights.
Marchand picked up the lone helper on A.J. Greer's goal late in the third period. The 37-year-old Marchand now has points in each of his last three contests and continues to pace the Panthers in points with 11 tallies. After a down year of offensive production playing for a sub-par Boston offense for half of last season, he is helping pick up the slack for Florida while both Aleksander Barkov (knee) and Matthew Tkachuk (groin) serve significant injuries. Look for Marchand to contend for the 60-point mark once again, and if he hits it, Marchand would make it his 10th campaign with 60-plus tallies.
More News
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Team point leader gets two goals•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Slides two helpers•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Scores in loss to Detroit•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Two-point effort in win•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Gets game-winner•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Finalizing six-year deal•