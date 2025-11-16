Marchand scored a goal on three shots on target and held a minus-1 rating during his 17:52 of ice time in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Lightning.

In a season that hasn't really gone according to plan so far for the Panthers, Marchand has been a shining positive. The 37-year-old is turning back the clock to the tune of 12 goals and nine assists through the first 17 games of the season. Twelve goals is tied for fourth in the league and is a 58-goal pace throughout a full 82-game slate. He's shooting at a perhaps unsustainable 24.5 percent rate, but given his immensely important role as Florida's current go-to offensive option, he should still continue to produce at a high level.