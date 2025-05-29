Marchand notched an assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Marchand was limited to a goal and an assist over five games in the Eastern Conference Finals. Still, the Panthers have a deep offense and get contributions from all over the lineup, so don't be surprised to see Marchand make his mark in the Stanley Cup Finals. The 37-year-old winger is at 14 points, 22 shots on net, 29 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 17 playoff contests.