Panthers' Brad Marchand: Deposits another goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchand scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
Marchand has four points, including three goals, over his last two games. His tally Monday was also the game-winner, his second such goal this season. Overall, the 37-year-old winger has 19 goals, 35 points, 87 shots, 24 PIM, 20 hits and a minus-4 rating through 31 appearances.
