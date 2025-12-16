Marchand scored a goal, added two PIM, logged two hits and went plus-2 in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

Marchand has four points, including three goals, over his last two games. His tally Monday was also the game-winner, his second such goal this season. Overall, the 37-year-old winger has 19 goals, 35 points, 87 shots, 24 PIM, 20 hits and a minus-4 rating through 31 appearances.