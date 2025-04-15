Marchand (rest) will return to action versus the Lightning on Tuesday, according to Rob Darragh of the Panthers' official site.
Marchand skipped Monday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers for maintenance. He has notched one goal and two assists in nine appearances for Florida since being acquired from Boston at the trade deadline. Marchand will skate on the top line and should see time on the first power-play unit versus the Lightning.
