General manager Bill Zito said Friday that Marchand (upper body) is expected to miss a couple of weeks, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

The Panthers head out on a six-game road trip after Saturday's tilt versus Buffalo, returning March 23 to play Pittsburgh. Marchand could return at that time, or five days later versus Utah as Florida gets some time off that week. Marchand had 21 goals, 26 assists, 175 shots on goal and 66 hits across 61 appearances with Boston before Friday's trade to the Panthers. Marchand will have a top-six role as well as a likely spot on the top power-play unit upon his return.