Marchand (upper body) is slated to make his Panthers debut on Friday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marchand last played March 1 when he was still a member of the Bruins. The 36-year was dealt to Florida at the deadline and has missed the last 11 games. Marchand has 21 goals, 26 assists, 175 shots on goal and 66 hits across 61 games this season. He is expected to line up on the second line, alongside Mackie Samoskevich and Sam Bennett versus Utah.