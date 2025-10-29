Marchand (personal) is expected to be available for Saturday's game against Dallas, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports Wednesday.

Marchand missed Tuesday's game against Anaheim to attend the funeral of a family member. He has five goals, 11 points, 12 PIM and 10 hits in 10 appearances with Florida in 2025-26. Marchand will probably serve in the top six in Saturday's matchup, bumping Mackie Samoskevich down to the third line.