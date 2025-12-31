Marchand scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

The game was scoreless through two-and-a-half periods before Marchand snapped a puck past a screened Sam Montembeault. Marchand heads into 2026 riding a nine-game point streak in which he's racked up seven goals and 14 points, including six points (three goals, three assists) with the man advantage.