Marchand scored a goal in Florida's 4-1 win over Detroit on Thursday.

It was Marchand's first goal as a member of the Panthers; it came in his eighth game with his new team. He has struggled to find his footing in Florida, but that was to be expected after playing 1,090 games with another team before the move. Marchand has three points in eight contests with the Panthers and 50 points (22 goals, 28 assists) and 190 shots in 69 games overall.