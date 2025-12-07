Marchand scored a goal and added three assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-6 overtime win over Columbus.

After collecting two helpers in the second period to help the Panthers erase a 4-1 deficit, Marchand scored himself to help Florida rally again after falling behind 6-4. The 37-year-old winger then set up Sam Bennett for the OT winner with just four seconds left in the extra frame. The four points were a season high for Marchand, and he's up to 16 goals and 31 points in 26 contests overall, putting him on pace to challenge his career highs of 39 goals from 2016-17 and 100 points from 2018-19, both of which came with the Bruins.