Marchand (rest) scored his team's only goal in a 5-1 loss to cross-state rival Florida on Tuesday.
Marchand finished a 2-on-1 rush with a wrist shot that beat Andrei Vasilevskiy low on the glove side early in the second period; it pushed the kitties up 4-1. He missed Monday's loss to the Rangers for maintenance, along with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen. Marchand will ready and rested for the postseason which starts this coming weekend.
More News
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Drawing back into lineup•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Getting night off•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: First goal with new team•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Sets up game-winner in debut•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Expected to play Friday•
-
Panthers' Brad Marchand: Might be available for Friday•