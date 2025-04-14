Marchand will be a healthy scratch against the Rangers on Monday, George Richards of Florida Hockey Now reports.

Marchand will join linemates Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen in the press box as healthy scratches. The Panthers are ending the season with a back-to-back and have been resting players already. It's not clear if the trio will be back against the Lightning on Tuesday or if they will sit out until the start of the postseason.