Marchand (upper body) was traded to the Panthers from the Bruins on Friday in exchange for a 2027 conditional second-round pick that could become a 2028 first-round selection, Colby Guy of The Palm Beach Post reports.

For the first time in his 16-year NHL career, Marchand will be sporting a jersey other than the Bruins. There is no clear timeline for when the veteran forward will be ready to return, but the Panthers wouldn't have made this deal if there was a concern the veteran center wouldn't be available for at least the postseason, if not sooner. Once given the all-clear, Marchand likely will move into a second-line role with Sam Bennett, though he could push up a line to play with Aleksander Barkov.