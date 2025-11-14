Marchand had two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Capitals.

Marchand became the 102nd player in NHL history to reach the 1,000 point milestone, and the 12th active player. He is on a nine-game, 14-point (eight goals, six assists) scoring streak. Overall, Marchand has 435 goals and 565 assists in 1,116 career games. He and Alex Ovechkin exchanged sweaters after the game in a show of mutual respect.