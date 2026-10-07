Marchand sustained an apparent left leg injury in Tuesday's game versus the Kings, and there was no update on his status following the contest, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marchand, who was in just his second game after returning from a surgically-repaired lower-body injury, came off the ice with no pressure on his left leg in the third period. The winger's status will be undetermined until further evaluations are completed. The Panthers' next game is Saturday at home versus the Wild, so there's a little time for the team to run tests to determine the severity of the issue, but based on how Marchand looked getting off the ice, he could miss time.