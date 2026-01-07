Marchand was pulled from Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs by the Panthers' coaching staff due to a lingering injury concern that got worse on him during the contest, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

The nature of Marchand's injury isn't known, but the Panthers' approach here suggests they were making a preventative move to avoid a more significant issue. It's unclear if he'll be ready to suit up Thursday versus the Canadiens, though it bodes well that he has been playing through it. Marchand was held off the scoresheet for the second game in a row after the end of his 10-game point streak.