Marchand scored two goals -- one on the power play and the other into an empty net -- and added one assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Stars.

Marchand had the Panthers' last two goals of the game, including a back-breaker late in the second period. He had gone three contests without a point after racking up four points versus the Blue Jackets last Saturday. Marchand was consistent in November but has turned explosive on offense at times in December. He's up to 18 goals, 16 helpers, 86 shots on net, 18 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 30 outings this season.