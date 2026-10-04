Marchand (lower body) will make his season debut during Sunday's game against Anaheim, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Marchand was initially expected to be sidelined through October, but the Panthers announced this week that his recovery was going better than expected and that he could be back in action before the end of the month. He's ultimately been given the green light to return after missing just two games to begin the regular season. Across 52 regular-season appearances last year, Marchand recorded 27 goals, 27 assists, 38 PIM, 36 hits and 16 blocked shots while averaging 17:44 of ice time.