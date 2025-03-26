Marchand (upper body) might make his Panthers debut Friday versus Utah, per Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald.

Florida acquired Marchand from Boston on March 7, but he hasn't been able to play for the Panthers because of the injury, which occurred March 1. Marchand has 21 goals, 47 points and 62 PIM in 61 outings in 2024-25. If he does play Friday, it will probably be as part of the top six and a member of the first power-play unit. His presence would likely result in a reduction in Mackie Samoskevich's role.