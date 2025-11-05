Marchand scored a goal on two shots and added four PIM in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Ducks.

Marchand has scored in back-to-back games, and he's racked up four goals and three assists over his last five outings. The 37-year-old winger has been one of the steadiest parts of the Panthers' offense this season with seven goals, 13 points, 37 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 12 appearances. He's been up on the top line recently, putting him in a good position to continue to pile up points.