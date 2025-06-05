Marchand scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Marchand was limited to two points over five games during the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Hurricanes. He put the Panthers ahead 2-1 with a first-period tally Wednesday, which was just his second power-play point this postseason. He's produced a total of five goals, 10 helpers, 26 shots on net, 30 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 18 playoff appearances.