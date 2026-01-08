default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Marchand (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash in Montreal, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Marchand left Tuesday's game against Toronto. The 37-year-old pesky forward is having a very strong season with 23 goals and 23 assists in 41 games, including 16 points on the power play. He could return as early as Saturday in Ottawa.

More News