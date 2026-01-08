Panthers' Brad Marchand: Not available Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marchand (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Thursday's clash in Montreal, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Marchand left Tuesday's game against Toronto. The 37-year-old pesky forward is having a very strong season with 23 goals and 23 assists in 41 games, including 16 points on the power play. He could return as early as Saturday in Ottawa.
