Marchand scored an empty-net goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

Marchand continues to roll and has four multi-point efforts over his last six games. He's gotten on the scoresheet in his last 11 appearances, picking up 10 goals and seven helpers during that span. For the season, the 37-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 23 points, 52 shots on net, 18 PIM, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances to help keep the Panthers within striking distance in the Atlantic Division.