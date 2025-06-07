Marchand scored twice on seven shots, added two hits and went plus-3 in Friday's 5-4 double-overtime win over the Oilers in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals.

Marchand's first goal was a shorthanded tally to put the Panthers ahead 4-3 in the second period. He linked up with Anton Lundell a second time for a breakaway tally to win the game 8:05 into the second overtime. Marchand has three goals in the Cup Finals, one each at even strength, on the power play and while shorthanded. For the postseason, he's at seven goals, 17 points, 33 shots on net, 32 hits, 46 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 19 appearances.