Marchand scored his sixth goal of the season and had the only successful attempt in the shootout in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Stars.

After being away from the team Tuesday for personal reasons, Marchand was back in the lineup Saturday and opened the scoring early in the second period before slipping the puck through Casey DeSmith's five-hole in the final round of the shootout. Marchand has a four-game point streak going, and through 11 games on the season he's produced 12 points.