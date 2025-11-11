Marchand recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Marchand extended his goal streak to five games with a second-period tally, and he'd also participate in Sam Reinhart's power-play goal at the 4:54 mark of the final frame. Marchand is riding an eight-game point streak and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of the Panthers' last 14 games. He's up to 18 points (11 goals, seven assists) in 15 regular-season appearances so far.