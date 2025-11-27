Marchand scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Flyers.

Marchand avoided setting a new longest goal drought of the season, snapping his three-game dry spell with a tally 5:21 into this contest. His remarkable November now stands at nine goals and six assists in 12 outings. Marchand is up to 14 goals, 26 points, 62 shots on net, 16 hits, 18 PIM and a minus-6 rating over 22 appearances. Last year's playoffs showed Marchand could still be effective, but few fantasy managers could have seen this career resurgence coming ahead of 2025-26.